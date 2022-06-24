David Loren Neuhauser Purchases 54,000 Shares of AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG) Stock

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG – Get Rating) insider David Loren Neuhauser acquired 54,000 shares of AEX Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £24,840 ($30,426.26).

Shares of LON:AEXG opened at GBX 45.81 ($0.56) on Friday. AEX Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of GBX 24.25 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 49 ($0.60). The stock has a market cap of £81.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 19.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.30.

AEX Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. It holds interests in licenses covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

