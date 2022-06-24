David Loren Neuhauser Purchases 54,000 Shares of AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG) Stock

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG – Get Rating) insider David Loren Neuhauser acquired 54,000 shares of AEX Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £24,840 ($30,426.26).
Shares of LON:AEXG opened at GBX 45.81 ($0.56) on Friday. AEX Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of GBX 24.25 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 49 ($0.60). The stock has a market cap of £81.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 19.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.30.
