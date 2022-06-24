Wu Gang Buys 2,600 Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Stock

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) insider Wu Gang bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £4,966 ($6,082.80).

LON:BBOX opened at GBX 186.50 ($2.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. Tritax Big Box REIT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 180.30 ($2.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 288 ($3.53). The company has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 210.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 228.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

BBOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.25) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.37) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.18) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 253.86 ($3.11).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

