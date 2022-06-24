Cormark Comments on Meta Materials Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMATGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Materials in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 20th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Meta Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

MMAT stock opened at 1.91 on Wednesday. Meta Materials has a 1-year low of 1.03 and a 1-year high of 11.54. The firm has a market cap of $566.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is 1.52 and its 200-day moving average is 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, Director Allison Christilaw acquired 15,000 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 1.67 per share, with a total value of 25,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at 25,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Materials by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Meta Materials by 81.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

