Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 27th (NASDAQ:WTMAU)

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:WTMAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 27th. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 28th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Shares of WTMAU stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.68.
