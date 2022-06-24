Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 27th (NASDAQ:WTMAU)

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:WTMAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 27th. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 28th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of WTMAU stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Get Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition alerts:

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition (Get Rating)

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.