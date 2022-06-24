KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 51,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,819,310 shares.The stock last traded at $27.88 and had previously closed at $26.23.

The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59.

KB Home Company Profile (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

