Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Down 5.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Airbnb traded as low as $94.16 and last traded at $94.34. 56,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,939,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.53.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 668,934 shares of company stock worth $91,901,320. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Airbnb by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $879,000. American Trust boosted its position in Airbnb by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Airbnb by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.93 and its 200 day moving average is $149.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.