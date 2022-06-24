Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from SEK 94 to SEK 88. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lundin Mining traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 138507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUNMF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 112 to SEK 110 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $991.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0701 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

About Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

