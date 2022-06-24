Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Cut by Analyst

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BellRing Brands in a report released on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for BellRing Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $315.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.90 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.20%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRBR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,772.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,163,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 34,094 shares during the last quarter.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

