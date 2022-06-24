FY2022 EPS Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) Raised by Analyst

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 20th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$65.27 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KRR. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Karora Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins cut Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

KRR opened at C$3.54 on Wednesday. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$601.08 million and a P/E ratio of 29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.18.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

