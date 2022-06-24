Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Cheng anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Separately, CLSA cut Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

SNPTF stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $32.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

