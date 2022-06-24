Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Techtronic Industries in a report released on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Techtronic Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Techtronic Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Shares of TTNDY stock opened at $52.14 on Thursday. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $113.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.79%.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

