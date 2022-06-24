Record plc (LON:REC) Insider Leslie Hill Purchases 206,252 Shares of Stock

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) insider Leslie Hill acquired 206,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £146,438.92 ($179,371.53).
LON:REC opened at GBX 74.60 ($0.91) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.47. Record plc has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 108.15 ($1.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £148.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72.
