Record plc (LON:REC) Insider Leslie Hill Purchases 206,252 Shares of Stock

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) insider Leslie Hill acquired 206,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £146,438.92 ($179,371.53).

LON:REC opened at GBX 74.60 ($0.91) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.47. Record plc has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 108.15 ($1.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £148.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72.

About Record (Get Rating)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers advisory and execution services, including FX trade execution, multi-asset implementation, cash management, cash equitisation/bondisation, collateral management, research and advisory, FX transaction cost analysis, ESG framework, regulatory reporting, and concierge services.

