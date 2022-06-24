Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) Insider Michael Buckley Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating) insider Michael Buckley sold 1,000,000 shares of Gaming Realms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32), for a total value of £260,000 ($318,471.34).

Shares of LON:GMR opened at GBX 25 ($0.31) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £73.00 million and a P/E ratio of 62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gaming Realms plc has a 1 year low of GBX 20.39 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 42.40 ($0.52). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GMR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.73) price target on shares of Gaming Realms in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.61) target price on shares of Gaming Realms in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 56.67 ($0.69).

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

