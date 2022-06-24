Derek Mapp Buys 91,000 Shares of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Stock

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) insider Derek Mapp bought 91,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £171,990 ($210,668.79).

ECEL opened at GBX 190 ($2.33) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 206.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 225.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.85. Eurocell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 183 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 288 ($3.53). The firm has a market cap of £212.75 million and a P/E ratio of 10.11.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.29) target price on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

