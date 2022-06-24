STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Lifted to Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Raymond James currently has C$7.75 price target on the stock.

STEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised STEP Energy Services from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on STEP Energy Services to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of STEP opened at C$4.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$306.24 million and a PE ratio of -27.72. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.32 and a 12-month high of C$5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.82.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

