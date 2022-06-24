Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.17.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland stock opened at C$32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.55. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$31.18 and a 52-week high of C$41.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.92. The firm has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.3399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total transaction of C$394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,941,523. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 15,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.69, for a total transaction of C$505,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,275 shares in the company, valued at C$851,514.75. Insiders have sold a total of 54,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,995 in the last 90 days.

Parkland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.