Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Stock Rating Lowered by Eight Capital

Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Eight Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 447.95% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Shares of VOYG stock opened at C$0.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.78. Voyager Digital has a one year low of C$0.55 and a one year high of C$26.12. The firm has a market cap of C$142.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59.
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
