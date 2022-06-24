Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Stock Rating Lowered by Eight Capital

Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Eight Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 447.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

Shares of VOYG stock opened at C$0.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.78. Voyager Digital has a one year low of C$0.55 and a one year high of C$26.12. The firm has a market cap of C$142.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.