Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Rating Increased to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SDE. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.55.

TSE:SDE opened at C$11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$3.92 and a twelve month high of C$16.03.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$322.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 2.7399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ashley Dawn Hohm sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total value of C$259,833.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,473,227.09. Also, Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total transaction of C$673,874.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,123,134 shares in the company, valued at C$13,912,710.11.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

