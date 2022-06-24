Anil Thadani Buys 500,000 Shares of Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL) Stock

Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL – Get Rating) insider Anil Thadani purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($306,222.44).

Anil Thadani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Anil Thadani purchased 241,543 shares of Symphony International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £106,278.92 ($130,179.96).

Symphony International stock opened at GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.45. Symphony International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 25.56, a current ratio of 25.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £2.57 million and a PE ratio of 2.09.

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

