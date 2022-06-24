StockNews.com Lowers Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) to Hold

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Winmark stock opened at $197.64 on Friday. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $183.93 and a fifty-two week high of $277.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.05. The company has a market capitalization of $687.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 124.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 386,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Winmark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,079,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Winmark by 5.1% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 141,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,209,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Winmark by 2.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 98,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,672,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Winmark by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,300,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

