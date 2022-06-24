Reviewing Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) and China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating) and China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Get Nissan Chemical alerts:

Nissan Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. China Minsheng Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Nissan Chemical pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Nissan Chemical and China Minsheng Banking’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Chemical $1.97 billion 4.23 $314.62 million $2.60 22.55 China Minsheng Banking $48.29 billion 0.34 $4.97 billion N/A N/A

China Minsheng Banking has higher revenue and earnings than Nissan Chemical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nissan Chemical and China Minsheng Banking, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Chemical 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Minsheng Banking 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Nissan Chemical has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Minsheng Banking has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Chemical and China Minsheng Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Chemical 19.23% 20.31% 15.72% China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nissan Chemical beats China Minsheng Banking on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica. The company offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials; agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses, parks, etc.; and drug substances for veterinary pharmaceuticals. It also provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a cholesterol reduction agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a dual type calcium antagonist that blocks calcium channels; and custom manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. In addition, the company offers advanced materials comprising ECOPROMOTE, an environmental harmony material; coating solutions for printable thermoelectric materials; soluble hole transport materials for organic photoelectric conversion devices; NANOFIBERGEL, a life science material; FP001, a cell culture ingredient; and SUNCONNECT, an optical material. Further, it engages in the landscaping, engineering, fertilizer, plant engineering, environmental analysis, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, home, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; micro-credit products for individuals; debit and credit cards; and safe deposit boxes. In addition, it provides payment and collection, and clearing services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance, investment banking, and asset management services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. As of December 31, 2021, the company has approximately 140 branch-level institutions, 1,193 business outlets, 1,078 community sub-branches, and 136 small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.