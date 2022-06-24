Critical Review: Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) and Babylon (NYSE:BBLN)

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) and Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.6% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Privia Health Group and Babylon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Privia Health Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Babylon 0 4 3 0 2.43

Privia Health Group currently has a consensus price target of $38.09, suggesting a potential upside of 27.99%. Babylon has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 417.24%. Given Babylon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares Privia Health Group and Babylon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Privia Health Group -19.80% -47.87% -30.88% Babylon N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Privia Health Group has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Privia Health Group and Babylon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Privia Health Group $966.22 million 3.35 -$188.23 million ($2.04) -14.59 Babylon $322.92 million 0.15 -$374.51 million N/A N/A

Privia Health Group has higher revenue and earnings than Babylon.

Summary

Privia Health Group beats Babylon on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

Babylon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

