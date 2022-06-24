Analysts Set Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Target Price at $14.17

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Separately, DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Eneti alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NETI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eneti by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eneti during the first quarter valued at $453,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eneti during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter worth $352,000.

Shares of NETI opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Eneti has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $257.52 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Eneti had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Eneti will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Eneti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.