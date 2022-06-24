Brokerages Set Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT at $26.08

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

ADPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 71.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 148.44%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.