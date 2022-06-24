Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Receives C$855.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$855.00.

FFH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$820.00 to C$845.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$675.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of FFH opened at C$624.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$678.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$643.43. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$493.00 and a 1 year high of C$716.59.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

