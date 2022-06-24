Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $75.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95,090 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 106,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

