Brokerages Set ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Price Target at $56.67

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,385 shares of company stock worth $651,974 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in ABM Industries by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

