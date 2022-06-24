89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $34.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETNB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on 89bio from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of ETNB opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. 89bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.72.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.12. Analysts expect that 89bio will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 89bio by 13.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 64.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 38,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 40.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after buying an additional 485,431 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

