Critical Comparison: Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) & Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Nikola alerts:

48.3% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nikola and Rivian Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 6 1 0 2.14 Rivian Automotive 1 6 12 0 2.58

Nikola presently has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 98.41%. Rivian Automotive has a consensus target price of 70.41, indicating a potential upside of 138.93%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Nikola.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nikola and Rivian Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 26,531.69 -$690.44 million ($1.80) -3.15 Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 482.53 -$4.69 billion N/A N/A

Nikola has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rivian Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -100.85% -74.82% Rivian Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Nikola on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikola (Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector. The Energy business unit develops and constructs a network of hydrogen fueling stations; and offers BEV charging solutions for its FCEV and BEV customers, as well as other third-party customers. The company also assembles, integrates, and commissions its vehicles in collaboration with its business partners and suppliers. Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.