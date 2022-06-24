World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives $67.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of WWE opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $68.73.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 45,008 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 95,063 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 762.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after buying an additional 367,901 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

