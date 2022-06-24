Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Price Target at GBX 601.40

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 601.40 ($7.37).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.00) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($7.84) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.12) to GBX 570 ($6.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($6.98) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

HSBA stock opened at GBX 526.60 ($6.45) on Tuesday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.39) and a one year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.95). The stock has a market cap of £105.84 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 513.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 505.23.

In other HSBC news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 15,000 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($92,050.47).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

