Analysts Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Target Price at $52.93

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after purchasing an additional 517,377 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,397,000 after purchasing an additional 321,175 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after acquiring an additional 639,019 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.