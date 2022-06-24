Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives $40.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

SJR stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

