Analysts Set The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) PT at $39.20

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after buying an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $64,127,000. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,783,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,119,000 after buying an additional 815,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,884,000 after buying an additional 783,750 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. New York Times has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

