Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$62.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN opened at C$42.54 on Tuesday. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$40.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Robinson bought 10,000 shares of Boardwalk REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$47.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,245,225.30.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

