Old Port Advisors Acquires 159 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $306.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $291.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $324.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.48 and a 200 day moving average of $274.96.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 848,630 shares of company stock valued at $259,239,945 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.