QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $122.16 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

