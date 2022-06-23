Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lifted by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Hernani LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $188.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

