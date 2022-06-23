Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 132 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 0.5% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

Shares of UPS opened at $176.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

