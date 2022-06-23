Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Tesla were worth $31,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Tesla by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $894.73.

TSLA stock opened at $708.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $789.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $902.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $734.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

