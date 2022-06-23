Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $708.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $789.93 and a 200-day moving average of $902.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.46 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas decreased their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $894.73.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

