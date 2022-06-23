Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ecolab by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,377 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after acquiring an additional 815,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $161,632,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $151.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.26 and its 200-day moving average is $185.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.06.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

