Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $58.43 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average of $68.73.

