Abacus Planning Group Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

