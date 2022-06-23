Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,104 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

NYSE:C opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

