Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $898,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

PEP stock opened at $162.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $224.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

