Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP stock opened at $162.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.61 and a 1 year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

