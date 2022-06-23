Hikari Power Ltd Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 90,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.9% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

NYSE:MRK opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17. The company has a market cap of $225.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

