Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 3.1% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average is $112.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

