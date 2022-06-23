Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $376.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.